National Hurricane Center update: Cristobal's track scoots east

Tropical Storm Cristobal Discussion Number 18

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032020

1000 PM CDT Fri Jun 05 2020

The NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters have been investigating

Cristobal this evening and they have found that the storm is a

little stronger. The pressure has dropped to 998 mb and a

combination of flight-level, SFMR, and dropsonde data support a wind

speed of about 40 kt. Cristobal continues to have a large and

asymmetric appearance with most of the showers and thunderstorms and

strong winds to the north and east of the center.

The storm is moving northward at a slightly faster pace, about 12

kt. A south to north steering flow between a deep-layer ridge over

the western Atlantic and a mid- to upper-level trough over the

western Gulf of Mexico should cause Cristobal to continue moving

generally northward for the next couple of days. This motion

should take the center of the storm across the Louisiana coast by

Sunday night. Around the landfall time, a slight turn to the

northwest is expected as a mid-level ridge moves across the central

and eastern U.S. Overall, the models are in fairly good agreement

and only small changes were made to the previous NHC track forecast.

This prediction lies near the middle of the guidance envelope.

Cristobal will likely continue to slowly strengthen until it makes

landfall along the northern Gulf coast in a couple of days.

However, the broad structure of the cyclone, dry air on the west

side of the system, and moderate wind shear should prevent a

significant amount of intensification. The NHC intensity forecast

is largely an update of the previous one and is close to the

various consensus models.

Cristobal is likely to remain a broad and asymmetric storm when it

makes landfall. Therefore, users are urged to not focus on the

exact forecast path as the associated winds, storm surge, and

rainfall will extend well to the east of the center.

Key Messages:

1. Damaging and deadly flooding was already occurring in portions of

Mexico and Central America. Cristobal is expected to produce

additional extreme rainfall amounts for another day or so. The

heaviest additional rainfall is expected over far southern Mexico

and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, while also extending along

the Pacific coast from Chiapas to Guatemala and El Salvador. This

rainfall could cause widespread life-threatening flash floods and

mudslides. Refer to products from your local weather office for more

information.

2. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge outside of the

Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of

the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a Storm

Surge Warning is in effect for those areas. Life-threatening

storm surge remains possible along the Florida Big Bend and in other

portions of southern and southeastern Louisiana where a Storm Surge

Watch is in effect. Residents in these locations should follow

advice given by local emergency officials.

3. Tropical storm force winds are expected by late Saturday night

along the northern Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to the

western Florida Panhandle, including metropolitan New Orleans, and

a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for this area. These winds

will arrive well in advance of and extend well east of Cristobals

center.

4. Heavy rainfall will spread into portions of the Gulf Coast, from

east Texas to Florida this weekend into early next week, with areas

of flash flooding. Significant flooding will be possible on smaller

tributaries, especially where heavier rainfall occurs over portions

of Louisiana and Mississippi.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 06/0300Z 22.7N 90.1W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 06/1200Z 24.1N 90.3W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 07/0000Z 25.9N 90.3W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 07/1200Z 27.7N 90.2W 50 KT 60 MPH

48H 08/0000Z 29.5N 90.8W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

60H 08/1200Z 31.7N 91.9W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

72H 09/0000Z 34.4N 92.8W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

96H 10/0000Z 42.0N 90.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/INLAND

120H 11/0000Z...DISSIPATED