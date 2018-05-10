Legislative session roundup

Lawmakers oppose switchblade ban

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to lift the state’s little-known ban on switchblade knives.

Senators voted 21-11 Wednesday for the proposal by Rep. Mark Wright, a Covington Republican, sending it to the governor’s desk. That was one vote more than was needed for final legislative passage. House lawmakers earlier backed the measure in an 83-0 vote.

Current law prohibits the ownership, possession or use of a switchblade in Louisiana or a similar spring-loaded knife, except for law enforcement officers.

House backs school religious motto

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s public schools soon may have to display “In God We Trust” in their buildings.

Sen. Regina Barrow’s bill requiring the posting received final legislative passage Wednesday night.

Medical marijuana expansion OK'd

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s medical marijuana program would be available for more diseases and disorders, under a bill that is steps from final passage.

Senators voted 25-9 Wednesday for Rep. Ted James’ proposal to include glaucoma, severe muscle spasms, intractable pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson’s disease on the list eligible for medicinal pot. They then voted 21-10 for a separate measure by Harvey Rep. Rodney Lyons to add autism spectrum disorder.

Both bills head back to the House for review of Senate changes. The proposals earlier won passage there.

Constitution rewrite voted down

BATON ROUGE — Lawmakers have rejected a bid to rewrite part of Louisiana’s constitution, for a second year.

Rep. Neil Abramson’s proposal would have started a process leading to a constitutional convention, with a scope largely limited to budget and tax issues.

Abramson, a New Orleans Democrat, said too many rules that control government spending and tax policy are locked into the constitution, limiting lawmakers’ ability to respond to financial problems.

Anti-harassment policy approved

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana will enact its first government-wide policy against sexual harassment, under a measure given final passage by lawmakers after the secretary of state and a top aide to the governor resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Rep. Barbara Carpenter, the Baton Rouge Democrat who sponsored the bill, asked female lawmakers to surround her Wednesday as the House sent the proposal to Gov. John Bel Edwards with a 98-0 vote. The Democratic governor supports the measure and is expected to sign it into law.

The bill will require state and local government agencies to enact anti-sexual-harassment policies that include a process for handling complaints, a ban against retaliation when someone files a complaint and mandatory prevention training each year. The requirements will take effect Jan. 1, though agencies are encouraged to enact them sooner.

