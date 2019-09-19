Higgins endorses Abraham

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his leading Republican opponent Ralph Abraham each have picked up high-profile endorsements.

Abraham, a third-term congressman, won the support Wednesday of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins. Higgins is the first Republican member of Louisiana’s congressional delegation to choose a favorite between Abraham and the race’s other major GOP contender, businessman Eddie Rispone.

Edwards again won the backing of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, which supported him in 2015.