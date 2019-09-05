Former Gov. Edwards released from hospital

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been discharged from the hospital after an overnight stay.

A spokesman for the 92-year-old Edwards said he was discharged Wednesday evening from Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Edwards was hospitalized Tuesday. His daughter said he had suffered a drop in blood sugar after becoming dehydrated.

Spokesman Leo Honeycutt says “all tests and vital signs are good” for the former governor.

Edwards, a Democrat, dominated Louisiana politics for much of the late 20th century. He served as governor from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.

He went to prison following a May 2000 conviction for racketeering involving riverboat casino licenses, but always proclaimed his innocence. He was released in 2011 and, at age 83, married his third wife, Trina Grimes, then 32, who had visited him in prison after they struck up a pen pal relationship. They had a son in 2013.

His one try at a political comeback came up short. He earned a runoff spot in a south Louisiana congressional race in 2014, only to lose to Republican Garret Graves.

He attended former Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s funeral last month and spoke at a ceremony marking the retirement of his longtime legislative ally, outgoing Senate President John Alario, earlier this year.