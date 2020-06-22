Bills passed by Legislature and signed into law

Here are bills passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

You can find more about individual bills with the look-up feature at legis.la.gov.

ACT 337—HB 8 Provides relative to the rehire of retired teachers in the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana as substitute classroom teachers.

ACT 338—HB 93 Provides relative the composition of the election sections of the Second District of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

ACT 339—HB 683 Provides relative to life safety and property protection and conveyance device mechanic licenses.

ACT 340—HB 690 Provides relative to the election of State Central Committee members.

ACT 341—HB 701 Provides for the licensing and regulation of virtual currency businesses.

ACT 342—HB 738 Provides relative to horse racing.

ACT 343—HB 830 Authorizes the sale of an office building owned by Nicholls State University in Terrebonne Parish.

ACT 344—HB 843 To provide for the regulation of industrial hemp, industrial hemp products, and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

ACT 345—HB 849 Provides relative to the collection of hotel occupancy taxes levied by the Beauregard Tourist Commission.

ACT 346—HB 870 Provides relative to qualifications for Taylor Opportunity Program for Students scholarships.

ACT 347—SB 166 Provides for forecasting of the Medicaid program.

ACT 348—SB 334 Provides for the funding of the operations of the Department of Revenue.

ACT 349—SB 344 Provides relative to the regulation of battery-charged fences by parishes and municipalities.

ACT 350—SB 351 Allows each recognized political party to determine the composition of its state central committee.

ACT 351—SB 373 Provides relative to unfair or deceptive methods, acts, and practices in the business of personal and commercial lines of insurance.

ACT 352—SB 383 Provides for the forfeiture of certain personal property following conviction of certain sex offenses.

ACT 353—SB 384 Provides relative to the crime of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

ACT 354—SB 397 Provides relative to counting absentee and early voting ballots.

ACT 355—SB 398 Provides for qualifications of volunteers to cyber response and recovery support efforts with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

ACT 356—SB 410 Provides for the boundaries and board membership of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District.

ACT 357—SB 411 Provides relative to the Bethany Convention Center Development District.

ACT 358—SB 415 Provides relative to fiscal administrators of political subdivisions.

ACT 359—SB 416 Provides relative to the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad.

ACT 360—SB 422 Provides for the re-inspection of voting machines and recounting of absentee by mail and early voting ballots.

ACT 361—SB 423 Provides for the city of St. George Transition District.

ACT 362—SB 435 Provides relative to certain immunity from civil liability during state of emergencies.

ACT 363—SB 441 Provides for meetings of the Calcasieu-Cameron Navigation District Board of Commissioners.

ACT 364—SB 517 Provides for continuation of the weekly death benefit for the surviving spouse of a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty upon remarriage.

ACT 365—SB 518 Provides relative to the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Service District No. 2.

ACT 306—SB 108 Provides relative to the expansion of the Louisiana Public Livestock Market Charter Law.

ACT 307—SB 156 Prohibits insurance contracts from depriving courts of this state or venue of action against insurer.

ACT 308—SB 163 Provides an exemption for certain contractors to the licensure requirements of the Horticulture Commission.

ACT 309—SB 164 Provides relative to local sales and use tax adjudication.

ACT 310—SB 180 Provides qualifications and licensing requirements for title insurance producers.

ACT 311—SB 189 Creates special funds for the deposit of certain federal monies in the state treasury.

ACT 312—SB 218 Requires that completion of qualifying forms for elected office include submission of valid identification.

ACT 313—SB 231 Provides with respect to the Louisiana Health Plan.

ACT 314—SB 238 Provides for repayment of personal contributions or loans.

ACT 315—SB 271 Provides relative to the Health Care Consumer Billing and Disclosure Protection Act.

ACT 316—SB 300 Provides relative to the Charitable Raffles, Bingo, and Keno Licensing Law.

ACT 317—SB 312 Provides relative to environmental education and litter reduction section of the State Department of Education.

ACT 318—SB 452 Provides for the amount of gross revenue the Lottery Corporation is to annually transfer to the state treasury.

ACT 319—SB 455 Provides relative to the limitation on size of containers of beverages of high alcoholic content.

ACT 320—SB 459 Establishes the Vernon Parish Economic Development District.

ACT 321—HB 740 Prohibits public postsecondary education boards and institutions from disclosing certain student information.

ACT 322—HB 746 Provides an exception to the illegal carrying of weapons for certain persons who carry a concealed firearm during a mandatory evacuation.

ACT 323—HB 763 Provides relative to a gubernatorial declaration of an abnormal economic disruption.

ACT 324—HB 766 Provides relative to “construction aggregates.”

ACT 325—HB 781 Provides relative to the authority to regulate the manufacture, possession, or sale of firearms or ammunition during a declared emergency or disaster or public health emergency.

ACT 326—HB 812 Provides relative to the maximum number of racing days.

ACT 327—HB 815 Provides relative to online auctions.

ACT 328—HB 822 Revises the Addictive Disorders Practice Act.

ACT 329—HB 827 Provides relative to funeral directors and embalmers.

ACT 330—HB 835 Authorizes local hospital assessments in certain parishes to fund the nonfederal share of Medicaid costs of health care provided in those parishes.

ACT 331—HB 836 Provides relative to waiver of certain dental licensing requirements during a declared state of emergency.

ACT 332—HB 845 Provides relative to the Calcasieu Ship Channel public-private partnership

ACT 333—HB 618 Provides for the regulation of commercial feed and use of the Feed and Fertilizer Fund.

ACT 334—HB 676 Prohibits a public postsecondary education institution from withholding certain student services for financial reasons.

ACT 335—HB 681 Provides for Revenue Sharing Distribution for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

ACT 336—HB 826 Provides relative to the limitations of liability due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.