BESE hears about search for White's successor

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education received the initial report of its Superintendent Selection Work Group and adopted the group’s recommended administrative process regarding the appointment of a new state superintendent of education.

Over the next several weeks, the work group plans to partner with a search firm to develop criteria to screen candidates and initiate an open application process.

The work group will also directly contact potential candidates submitted by individual BESE members for screening and review initial applications.

By early spring the work group anticipates selecting semi-finalists for interviews and recommending one to three finalists to the Board for consideration. BESE has granted the work group the authority to amend the process as necessary, subject to general board notification.

“The process approved by the Board this week is thorough, efficient, and transparent,” said Sandy Holloway, BESE president.

A general, tentative timeline for completing the process was detailed by the work group. Candidate applications and board member nominations will be received during February, with work beginning in March to review and screen candidates.

Finalists could be considered by the Board as early as March or April 2020.

The resignation of current Superintendent John White is effective March 11.