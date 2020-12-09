Jeremy Alford: Last elections of 2020 didn't disappoint

By JEREMY ALFORD

No one was expecting a huge turnout last week for Louisiana’s runoff elections, which were the final races for this calendar year. In fact, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin predicted turnout would be somewhere around 20 percent; it was actually a bit lower, with the only statewide ballot item — a constitutional amendment — drawing a turnout of 15 percent.

Louisiana is unique among U.S. states due to its December runoffs that send new members of Congress to Washington long after their counterparts are elected. Having elections so close to Christmas creates a competition for voters’ attention spans, too. It’s no wonder that Ardoin and others are starting to ponder aloud about the value of our end-of-the-year elections.

More times than not, our December runoffs end with a whimper rather than a bang, with the primary extracting all of the major surprises and trends. This go around, however, there were plenty of eye-openers and learning lessons.

EVERY VOTE COUNTS: In the Village of Tangipahoa, a victory was secured by just a single vote, with Sheila Martin edging out Dawn D. Gray. In the race for district attorney in Plaquemines Parish, incumbent Charles Ballay won by 14 votes over Leo Palazzo. It’s difficult to tell what turned the tide, but Ballay did loan his campaign $40,000 just a few days before the runoff. In Vermilion Parish’s 15th Judicial District Court election, Tommy Frederick bested Ricky LaFleur by 41 votes.

LETLOW’S LANDSLIDE: Congressman-elect Luke Letlow won every parish in the 5th Congressional, save state Rep. Lance Harris’ home parish of Rapides, which Letlow lost 59 percent to 41 percent. Of the 23 parishes that he did win, Letlow did so by 60 percent or more in 20 of them. That’s a huge win in northeast Louisiana for Letlow, whose election dispelled the notion that endorsements usually don’t matter. With the backing outgoing Congressman Ralph Abraham and endorsements from other former and current members of Congress, Letlow was able to run as a quasi-incumbent, which helped with him appeal to voters and raise money.

A GOOD NIGHT FOR LEGISLATORS: While Harris lost his bid in the 5th Congressional District, his colleagues from the Louisiana Legislature who were also on the ballot in races for the Republican State Central Committee all won, including Reps. Ray Garofalo, Barry Ivey, Jack McFarland and Mark Wright and Sen. Stewart Cathey. (Lagniappe: Former Sen. Mike Walsworth won his RSCC race as well.)

AMENDMENT ANNIHILATION: Only 24 percent of voters favored a constitutional amendment to allow out of state residents to serve on Louisiana’s supervisory boards for colleges and universities. The failure of the ballot’s lone constitutional amendment immediately became a big story, with reporters and analysts noting the enabling legislation received all yea votes when it was debated by the Legislature. But historically, it takes more than that to shift Louisiana’s thinking on fundamental law. In 1970 voters rejected all 53 constitutional amendments that appeared on the ballot. Four years later we had a new Constitution.

WOMEN IN RUNOFFS: In another year that saw more women running for office, seven of our eight district court runoffs had women make it to the second ballot this past weekend, and three won: Valerie Garret in the 15th Judicial District Court, Eboni Johnson-Rose in the 19th JDC and Judi Abrusley in the 33rd JDC.

NOLA DA: A divisive race between New Orleans Councilman Jason Williams and attorney Keva Landrum ended with Williams winning by a larger margin than was thought possible. Landrum was the favorite of many local politicos heading into the runoff, but it looks like name recognition and turnout, as they usually do, were the determining factors.

A pro-Williams push poll taken the week before the election showed those participants who self-identified as hyper-chronic voters were solidly with Williams (in a low turnout election). Moreover, Williams’ ground game was said to be strong and a recent robocall from singer John Legend probably didn’t hurt.

BR MAYOR: The fundamentals were in the corner of incumbent Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome all along, and there was very little former state Rep. Steve Carter could do about that reality.

She won easily, with 57 percent of the vote and support from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Her seat on the bench with other high-ranking Louisiana Democrats is secure.

If you enjoyed this year’s elections, then you’ll love 2021. Because there is much more to come, like at least one special election for the Louisiana Legislature and another for the New Orleans-based congressional seat.

After all, politics never sleeps in Louisiana. Stay tuned!

For more Louisiana political news, visit www. LaPolitics. com or follow Alford on Twitter@ LaPoliticsNow