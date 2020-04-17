Governor forms resilience panel

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday announced the creation of Resilient Louisiana, a state commission charged with examining Louisiana’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and making recommendations for more resilient business-related activities and commerce in the coming months. The 18-member panel includes Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, and will be co-chaired by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson and health care leader Terrie Sterling, a Baton Rouge consultant and retired Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System executive.Joining Nungesser, Pierson and Sterling on the commission will be:

—State Sen. Ronnie Johns, Senate Commerce chair, designee of Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez.

—State Rep. Paula Davis, House Commerce chair, designee of Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

—Scott Hensgens, PAR chairman; managing partner, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson.

—Tyron Picard, CABL chairman; founding principal, The Picard Group.

—Temple, C100 Louisiana vice chair; president and CEO, Temptan LLC.

—Bill Hogan, representing Louisiana bankers; president and CEO, Century Next Bank.

—Louis Reine, representing labor unions; Louisiana AFL-CIO president.

—Michael R. LaFitte II, representing small businesses; owner, Shreveport Haberdashery.

—Walt Leger III, representing tourism; senior vice president, general counsel, New Orleans & Company.

—Ti Martin, representing restaurants; co-proprietor, Commander’s Palace.

—Jade Brown-Russell, Urban League of Louisiana chair.

—Sonia Perez, representing Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency-essential industry; president, AT&T Louisiana.

—Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne (ex-officio member).

—Secretary Kimberly Robinson, Louisiana Department of Revenue.

—Dr. Jim Richardson, John Rhea Alumni Professor of Economics, LSU (ex-officio member).

Leaders who are named later to chair the task forces also will serve as ex-officio members of Resilient Louisiana. For more information about the commission and updates about its work, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/ResilientLouisiana.