Terrebonne General, Fletcher team up to test employees

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) is collaborating with Fletcher Technical Community College to provide same-day results for testing for their employees.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends COVID-19 testing for anyone who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The goal of Fletcher Technical Community College is to keep faculty and students safe by offering their employees same-day testing. There are many benefits to testing; employees who test positive or have symptoms can get care earlier. Those exposed can be contacted and traced sooner allowing for self-isolation or quarantine to begin in order to help stop the spread of the virus throughout the campus.

Dr. Mark McLean, vice chancellor for finance and dministration said, “We are pleased to partner with TGMC in support of increasing testing options for individuals across our community.”

“The TGMC team has been providing solutions to lead our community through this pandemic, and we are proud to partner with Fletcher Technical College to offer their employees onsite same day results,” said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC President and CEO.

TGMC has expanded its Corporate Wellness Program to specialize in Workplace Readiness, which offers COIVD-19 testing, symptoms and triage questionnaire, cleaning protocols, service guidelines and more. The Workplace Readiness Program provides resources that will keep employers and their staff healthy and maintain safe work environments.

If your school or business would like more information on same day testing, please contact Kirbie LeCompte at 985-850-6208 or kirbie.lecompte@tgmc.com