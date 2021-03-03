Jeremy Alford: Regular session will host big bets as lawmakers look at gambling

The fate of one of the state’s 15 casino licenses and the structure of sports betting in Louisiana will both be on the proverbial agenda for the regular session that convenes April 12.

And while gaming advocates, lobbyists and attorneys are working overtime to carve out compromises now, the two issues could become among the hottest debated by lawmakers this year.

The matter of what to do with the license of the Bossier-based Diamond Jacks Casino was last discussed by the Legislature in 2018, when a plan to relocate the operation to Tangipahoa failed to gain traction.

Now parent company Peninsula Pacific Entertainment is putting its force behind another effort to move the license to eastern St. Tammany Parish, in the Slidell area.

Just like the last incarnation of this debate, lawmakers will need to pass legislation allowing for a local referendum vote, only this time in St. Tammany.

The other difference this go around seems to be stronger local support.

The St. Tammany Parish Council has endorsed the planned casino and the Slidell City Council will vote on its own resolution next month.

The legislation will also need to specifically identify which waterways — in the area of Lake Pontchartrain and the Lakeshore Marina — gaming activities will be allowed. The bill has already been properly advertised, but it’s unclear who the authors will be during the session.

(It’s highly likely there will be a House bill and a Senate bill, which will in turn allow supporters to work both chambers simultaneously if they so choose.)

On the ground in St. Tammany and in the halls of the Capitol, the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association is looking to hire some political guns for the side of the opposition.

Not to be outdone, Peninsula is said to be putting a sizable government relations team together in Louisiana as well.

In some respects, the casino debate will stretch across the state.

In northwest Louisiana, economic development enthusiasts are worried about what will happen with the buildings and grounds that housed Diamond Jacks, which was shuttered following the initial COVID-19 outbreak last year and never reopened.

Then there’s sports betting, which voters in 55 out of 64 parishes approved during the November elections.

Now lawmakers are tasked with establishing tax rates and an operational structure that will allow residents to place wagers on sporting events.

Aside from where bets are permitted to be placed, the big fight will be over exactly how much to tax sports betting.

Currently casinos are taxed at 21% here, but Louisiana will have to compete with sports books in Mississippi, where such wagering activities face a 12% tax, of which 4% goes directly to local governments.

Those involved with the developing legislation in Louisiana describe it as being "all over the map" — there are parties who want a fully mobile system, others who want to confine it to casinos and some who are pushing for a geofencing system.

Lawmakers, though, seem confident that a compromise will come together before the session begins.

What isn’t known is just how much busier the session will be for gaming interests.

The volume of bills from other corners of the industry — like the video poker sector, for example — will be determined more by the negotiations over sports betting than anything else.

As of Friday morning, no major gaming bills were available for public review on the Legislature’s website. But that will change soon enough.

Love it or hate it, gaming is here to stay in Louisiana and the industry faces competition from other states.

Will lawmakers choose to help the industry grow or will they try to slow its growth?

There are certainly legislators with opinions on both sides.

For more Louisiana political news, visit www.LaPolitics. com or follow Alford on Twitter @LaPoliticsNow.