Jeremy Alford: Election planning brings secretary of state to tears

“Madam chairwoman and members, I don’t think any of you would want to be sitting where I am.”

That’s how Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin kicked off his closing statement last week during an emergency election plan meeting of the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The plan, politically controversial in every conceivable way, was approved the day prior by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

A few minutes later Ardoin was suddenly in tears, softly sobbing through reflections on his childhood years, the once-upon-a-time nonpartisan nature of the Legislature and the amount of hate mail sent to him by those on both the left and the right due to his office’s proposed plan.

Ardoin paused occasionally to accept a tissue, blow his nose or collect himself.

“The toll this has all taken has been tremendous,” Ardoin said before one such pause. “I’m not shedding tears for me. I shed them for my state.”

The Senate committee ultimately advanced the plan, which curtails the earlier COVID-19 election guidelines for absentee and early voting.

Democrats and Gov. John Bel Edwards want to expand those offerings, while Ardoin and most Republicans want to return to pre-coronavirus levels.

The plan needs approval next from both chambers of the Legislature and the governor, who has already announced his intentions to reject the proposal.

That means the emergency election plan will likely be decided by a federal judge in a courtroom drama, which is fitting considering the still-smoldering path this issue has cut through the Legislature’s governmental affairs committees.

During the Senate committee meeting last week, Sen. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans, said his staff was stretched to its limit and the volume of his office’s usual correspondence has tripled. Senate and Governmental Affairs Chairwoman Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, echoed that report and said her office received emails from voters well outside of her district.

Rep. Barry Ivey of Central, the only Republican to vote against the emergency election plan in the House committee last week, showed up for the Senate committee meeting the next day to testify as a member of the public.

His testimony was just as revealing as Ardoin’s closing statement.

“It is embarrassing a lot of the time to be a part of this process,” Ivey told senators.

“Politics are a distraction. I have no time for them. I don’t know how much longer I will be able to stomach this job. Because I have better things to do… You all know it’s a sacrifice to be here. It’s a sacrifice. I’m not of retirement age. I haven’t achieved independent wealthiness. I’ve been in extreme poverty as a legislator.”

Ivey’s comments brought to mind the record 19 special legislative elections that were held last term as lawmakers grew weary of the Capitol’s process and politics. There were 15 such special elections in the House and two in the Senate. Lawmakers who exited the Capitol as a result offered sobering words about the toxic environment brewing inside the rails of both chambers.

So far this term there has already been one special election, due to a death in the House, and as many as three more may be required based on this fall’s election results.

(Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, is running for district attorney; Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, is a candidate for Congress; and Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna, wants to be a local judge in Jefferson Parish.)

Yet before we can find out who wins and loses on the fall ballots, our elected leaders need to agree on a plan of operations for the elections — a task that carries with it just as much uncertainty.

The governor will cast his vote against the plan as proposed by Ardoin, but still the Legislature charges ahead with its deliberations.

Will the courts step in before Ardoin offers a second draft?

Will there be another round of legislative hearings?

Right now there are more unanswered questions than solutions. With this week’s political focus being on the weather in the Gulf of Mexico and the Republican National Convention, it has been easy to lose focus on this issue. But the turmoil and tears that were generated by the hearings last week won’t soon be forgotten.

If nothing else, the emergency election plan has served a good warmup for the House and Senate governmental affairs committees, which will face an equally daunting task next year with the 2021 redistricting session. Let’s just hope that process goes better than the ongoing deliberations about how voters will be allowed to perform their democratic duties this fall.

