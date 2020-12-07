Young, low-income people have big tax burden

Louisiana reports that outsized numbers of its residents who are under 40 years old and those earning $40,000 or less owe back taxes, according to an analysis by Solvable.com that examined groups of residents in each state whose tax debts deviate from the national average.

Overall, 16.4 percent of all federal levies go unpaid, according to Solvable, which provides consumers with digital platforms that link them up with companies that can help them with their tax problems.

Nationwide, taxpayers aged 51 to 65 were found to have the highest likelihood of owing back taxes, the study concluded. And 65 percent of tax debt cases involve households earning under $75,000 annually, researchers found.

Among worker classifications, those in professional or technical fields are the most likely to carry tax debt, according to Solvable.com. These workers include pilots, undertakers, doctors, consultants, computer programmers and other technicians.

Those who earn the least tend to have tax debts, the study said. And 55 percent of those who have back taxes to pay owe more than $10,000, while just under 30 percent owe debts of $10,000 to $19,999.according to the analysis.