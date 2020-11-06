Feds reconsider permit for plastics complex

The federal government is reevaluating a permit issued for a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex in St. James Parish.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to explain by Tuesday why another look at the potential environmental impact of Formosa Plastic Group’s project is needed.

“The Corps states in its motion that the purpose is to reevaluate certain portions of its analysis, consistent with its regulations,” said Janile Parks with FG LA LLC, Formosa’s Louisiana member. “FG has worked cooperatively with the Corps throughout the permit process, and will continue to cooperate with them to provide any additional information they may need from FG.”

Activists who have sued to stop construction celebrated the Corps’ move.

“This hopefully marks the beginning of our victory over Formosa Plastics,” said Sharon Lavigne with RISE St. James, a plaintiff in the case. “We’ve always said this project would harm our community. Now we need Formosa Plastics to leave St. James.”

The Center for Biological Diversity, RISE St. James, Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Healthy Gulf filed a lawsuit in January seeking to invalidate Clean Water Act permits the Corps issued last year. The groups claim the petrochemical complex “would deepen environmental racism and harm a Cancer Alley community already sickened by exposure to industrial pollution.”

Company officials say they are committed to protecting the environment and the health and safety of the community. The site was selected because it is in an area designated for industrial uses and away from population centers, they say.

The plaintiffs have asked for summary judgement to revoke the project’s permit. In a motion filed Wednesday, the federal government is asking the court to hold off on further proceedings while the Corps reconsiders elements of its environmental review.

The Corps intends “to file motion seeking to remand this case or other similar appropriate relief.” FG will be in a better position to comment after seeing the motion to remand, spokesman Jim Harris said.