Cleco marks Black History Month with art exhibits, scholarship event

Cleco is celebrating Black History Month in February by sponsoring events that educate and inspire its customers and communities.

“We’ve partnered with organizations across our service territory to host events that celebrate the history and culture of African Americans,” said Normanique Preston, chief human resources and diversity officer for Cleco. “The goal is to educate as well as celebrate the multitude of cultures and ethnic groups in the communities we serve and demonstrate Cleco’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Cleco-sponsored events include:

--An Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center art exhibit titled “The Gathering: Art by Rebecca Henry” in honor of Black History Month. The exhibit runs through the end of March.

-- The LSU-Alexandria ( Black History Month Celebration & Scholarship Luncheon benefitting the college’s Ebony Endowed Scholarship. The event is at 11:30 a.m. at LSUA in Alexandria,

--New Iberia Parks and Recreation and Iberia Parish Library youth art festival and contest titled “Great Portraits in African-American History.” Awards will be presented Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Peter Street Branch Library.

