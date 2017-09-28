Morgan City youth bowlers participated in the 53rd annual Louisiana U.S. Bowling Congress Youth Championship Tournament in Baton Rouge in March. Richard Sartwell, left, placed fourth in singles in Division 4 with a 658 handicap series. Allison Mercer, center, and Finn Harrison, right, placed second in doubles in Division 5 with a 1,281 handicap series. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)

Youth bowlers place at championship tournament

Thu, 09/28/2017 - 4:46pm Geoffrey Stoute

