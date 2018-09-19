WSM hosts Franklin for Fire on the Bayou Friday

West St. Mary hosts Franklin High for Fire on the Bayou, Homecoming and the opening of the District 7-2A contest Friday while the Hanson Memorial Tigers will travel to face Vermilion Catholic Eagles in District 7-1A with the undefeated Centerville Tigers taking to the road to battle Ecole Classique in non-district action.

FRANKLIN AT WEST ST. MARY

All roads lead to Baldwin on Friday when the Franklin Hornets (0-3) travel to face the West St. Mary Wolfpack (0-3) who will celebrate Homecoming, Fire on the Bayou and the District 7-2A opener at Wolfpack Stadium.

For West St. Mary Coach C. J. Armelin knows his team must be prepared for the Franklin Hornets.

“It will be a tough fought ball game because when our team play Franklin or Jeanerette, the kids will be up for it so they will come to play so you can’t underestimate anybody. Franklin will be ready for us, we can’t overlook them.”

HANSON MEMORIAL AT VERMILION CATHOLIC

The Hanson Memorial Fighting Tigers (1-2) will make the short journey to face the Vermilion Catholic Eagles (3-0) in the District 7-1A opener Friday.

Hanson Memorial posted its first win of the season last week in a 40-6 triumph over the Westminster Crusaders at McCloskey Field.

Vermilion Catholic enters Friday’s district opener against Hanson Memorial with a 3-0 record after knocking off the Erath Bobcats 34-11.

Hanson Memorial will take to the road to battle Vermilion Catholic in the District 7-1A opener on Friday at 7 p.m. in Abbeville.

CENTERVILLE AT ECOLE CLASSIQUE

The Centerville Bulldogs will return to the road to do battle with Ecole Classique on Friday in non-district action at 7 p.m.

Centerville is currently 3-0 on the season after rolling past the Delcambre Panthers 22-16 last Friday.

St. Martin’s High School defeated Ecole Classique by a 31-0 margin last week.