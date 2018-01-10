WSM holds off Catholic High

NEW IBERIA _ West St. Mary went on an 18-12 fourth quarter flurry to hold off the Catholic High Panthers 49-39 in District 7-2A action here Tuesday at the CHSNI Gymnasium.

West St. Mary, which outscored Catholic High in three of four quarters, grabbed a 20-14 lead at the half thanks to an 11-5 second quarter run. Both teams were deadlocked at 9-9 at the end of the first quarter. West St. Mary stretched its lead to 37-21 in the third stanza after going on a 17-7 run. The Wolfpack used a balanced scoring attack to post an 18-12 flurry down the stretch on the way to the 49-39 league victory.

Oshay Phillips led West St. Mary in scoring with 14 points while Tywan Polidore tossed in 10 points.

Other top scorers for WSM were: Tylun Druilhet, 6; Ronald Washington, 6; Jak-Kyric Roberson, 4; Daylon Richard, 3; Taylun Druilhet, 2; Dondre Johnson, 2 and James Polidore, 2.