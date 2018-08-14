World Mission holds free tennis camp

World Mission Inc. held its 2018 free tennis camp June 4-13. Above are photos of participants. In the top photo are, front row from left, Parker Portier, Sebastian Loupe and Mackenzie Cooper. On the middle row are Mia Duhon, Madeline Fromenthal, Da’Niyah August, Sai Burise, Owen Businelle, Eli Businelle and Zoe Portier. On the back row are Bishop T. Hebert, World Mission president; Mariah Matthews, Mayah August, Claire Hebert, Chole Hebert, Javon Marrero, Ja’Vontre Patterson, Da’Monique August, Khi Jae Charles, and USPTA tennis professional Patrick Ferry. In the right photo are, front row from left, Aidyn Fontenot, Rylan Williams, Austyn Fontenot, Guy Ho and Juliann Rideau. On the middle row are Mia Duhon, Annabel Adams, Claire Hebert, Chole Hebert, Mayah August, Mariah Matthews, Khi Jae Charles, Ja’Vontre Patterson, Da’Monique August, Javon Marrero, Joseph Breaux and Victoria Rideau. On the back row are Nicholas Rideaux, Connor Ho, Katie Guarisco, Ava Ho and Reginald Rideau III. Not pictured are Xayden Johnson, Yulianna Fonseca, Genesis Maize, Zy’Aire Maize, Sa’Nyria Grogan, Nathan Favors, Morgan Favors and Alaiya Favors. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of Jerry Hebert)