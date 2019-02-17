West St. Mary rolls past AES

YOUNGSVILLE _ The West St. Mary Wolfpack upped their District 7-2A record to a sparkling 9-3 mark following Thursday’s 57-17 blowout victory over the Ascension Episcopal School Gators at the AES Gym.

WSM benefited from a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Wolfpack led by a 19-11 margin at halftime. WSM held a 35-12 lead after three quarters thanks to a 16-1 run. WSM closed out the league victory with a 17-5 burst on the way to the huge 57-17 victory.

Jackyric Roberson led WSM with 10 points while OShaun Smith, Kayshawn Pierre and Taylun Druilhet,all fired in seven points apiece.

Rounding out the scoring for the Wolfpack were: Ronald Washington, 6; James Polidore, 6; Daylon Richard, 5; Cahyvion Alexander, 5; Azhylon Brown, 3 and Jacolby Fontenont, 2.

West St. Mary finished in second place in District 7-2A with a 9-3 record.