West end high school sports

At top, THESE FRANKLIN HORNETS PLAYERS indicate fourth quarter action Friday at J. C. Dry Stadium. The Patterson Lumberjacks (1-0) edged past the Franklin Hornets (0-1) 28-14 in the regular season opener. Franklin will travel to face North Vermilion on Friday. At bottom, CENTERVILLE’S ANDREW CUVILLIER races in for one of his three touchdowns Friday at Bulldog Stadium. Cuvillier ran 14 times for 169 yard to help lead the Centerville Bulldogs (1-0) to a 54-19 victory over the Northwood-Lena Gators (0-1). Centerville will travel to Ridgewood on Friday.