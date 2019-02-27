Welsh posts 67-65 overtime win over Franklin

WELSH _ No. 8 seed Welsh earned nail-biting 67-65 overtime win over the No. 9 seeded Franklin Hornets Tuesday in the regional round of the LHSAA Class 2A playoffs here at the WHS Gymnasium.

Will Green led the Welsh Greyhounds to the incredible two-point 67-65 win in overtime with a game-high 21 points.

Franklin ended a remarkable season under the tutelage of Head Coach Alexis Rack with a brilliant 21-10 overall record which included the 2019 District 7-2A Championship with an unblemished 12-0 mark and a first-round victory in the state playoffs by a 100-44 margin over the Oakdale Warriors.

The Welsh Greyhounds managed to outpoint Franklin by a slim 10-8 margin in overtime after both teams played to a 57-57 knot at the end of regulation.

During the extra session, Welsh pushed through 10 points while limiting Franklin to eight points for the heart-breaking 67-65 win.

Franklin collected three points apiece from Travis Zeno, Jr. and J’Micheal Gray along with two points from Braydon Ward in the overtime period.

Welsh needed five players to combine for its 10 points in the extra session as Tramain Kelly bagged 3 of 6 free throws while Will Green, Gavan Guillory and Dy’mond Brown all tossed in two points while Da’zen Zeno adding one point to help propel the Greyhounds to the nail-biting 67-65 overtime win.

Welsh managed to take a 15-10 first-quarter lead before securing a 25-21 advantage at the half. Franklin benefited from a 28-13 run in the third quarter for a 48-38 cushion. Welsh fought back with a 19-8 run in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 57-57 and force the extra session.

During the overtime period, Welsh pulled out the pulsating 67-65 win following a 10-8 run.

Zeno and Gray paced Franklin’s attack with 18 points apiece.

Zeno drained 18 points on four treys, a pair of deuces and 2 of 2 free throws.

Gray poured in 18 points on four treys and three 2-pointers.

Kim Provost also finished in double digits with 10 points on a pair of 3-pointers, two 2-pointers and 2 of 2 freebies.

Braydon Ward collected eight points while Gharin Stansbury recorded six points and Zy’Quan Webber collected five points.