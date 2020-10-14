UL Lafayette, ranked 21st, goes prime time Wednesday

UL Sports Information

After seeing the game rescheduled multiple times, No. 21 Louisiana and Coastal Carolina will scrap in a battle of undefeated teams 6:30 p.m. on ESPN at Cajun Field.

The game, which was previously scheduled for Saturday, was moved Oct. 10, after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ game at Appalachian State was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineers’ program. The game was then pushed back to Oct. 14 due to impacts from Hurricane Delta.

The Ragin’ Cajuns own a 1-1 record against Coastal Carolina, taking the last meeting between the two in Conway, 48-7, last season. A win against Chanticleers would be the program’s first in Lafayette.

Chris Cotter, Eric Mac Lain and Lericia Harris will call the game for ESPN.

UL won the last meeting 48-7 in November.

Louisiana moved up in the national rankings this week, ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Amway Coaches poll.

Menace in the middle

—Lorenzo McCaskill continues to dominate opposing offenses. McCaskill posted a career-high 14 tackles against Georgia Southern, bringing his tackle total up to 36, currently the seventh most in the nation.

His performance marked his third-straight double-digit tackle performance, making him the only player in the Sun Belt to post 10-or-more tackles in all of his games this season.

Slingin’ It

—Levi Lewis has thrown for 723 yards through three games this year, moving him ahead of Roy Henry for seventh place all-time in career passing yards.

Playing centerfield

—Bralen Trahan had a career day against Georgia Southern (Sept. 26), posting a career-high 11 tackles and tallying the fifth interception of his career.Trahan trails Tracy Walker (6) for the most picks by a Cajun in the last five seasons.

Back in the backfield

—Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell are two of six current backs in the FBS that have over 30 career rushing touchdowns

Only two players returning players in the Sun Belt with 25 or more career rushing touchdowns.

The pair enters the season both ranked in the top 10 in program history in career rushing yards.



It’s still awesome

—With the help of a last-second 53-yard field goal off the foot of Nate Snyder, Louisiana improved to 3-0 on the year and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play with a 20-18 win in its home opener over Georgia Southern.

The made field goal was the seventh of 53 yards or more and tied for the fourth-longest field goal in program history. It was the longest kick since Stevie Artigue hit a 53-yard field goal in 2019.