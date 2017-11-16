Toys for Tots Golf Tournament is Nov. 18

The second annual St. Mary Detachment Marine Corps League Toys for Tots Golf Tournament will be held Nov. 18 at the St. Mary Golf & Country Club in Berwick. There is a $10,000 hole-in-one on No. 5 being offered by sponsor A.J. Dohmann.

Openings remain for teams for the 18-hole, three-man scramble. Entry is $300 per team. Fee includes food and drinks on the course.

Special team deals include a Play-Up Hole at No. 4 where teams can pay $20 to hit from the women’s tee. Also offered is unlimited mulligans for $5 or donate a new, unwrapped toy for two mulligans, two toys for four mulligans or three toys for six mulligans.

Cash prizes and flights will be based on the number of participants.

For information on taking part in this Toys for Tots fundraiser, call Elmer Galloway at 985-759-4304 or Bill Goessl at 985-372-8880.