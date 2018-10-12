Swinging For a Cause Golf Tournament held

Scott Aucoin, center, in the top photo, and Ray Anselmo Jr., center in the photo above, were the Long Drive winners at the Swinging For a Cause golf tournament Sept. 15 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Aucoin won the award for his performance on hole No. 5, while Anselmo earned the honor for his performance on hole No. 14. Congratulating the duo are tournament officials George Blanchard and Brandon Marcel. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)