The Swinging For a Cause golf tournament, benefitting the Bella Bowman Foundation and area schools, was held Sept. 15, at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. D.P.S. won first place with a score of 56. Tournament officials George Blanchard and Brandon Marcel congratulate winners Jacob LeBlanc, Levi Martin, Thad Weber and Lloyd Baker. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Scott Aucoin, center, in the top photo, and Ray Anselmo Jr., center in the photo above, were the Long Drive winners at the Swinging For a Cause golf tournament Sept. 15 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Aucoin won the award for his performance on hole No. 5, while Anselmo earned the honor for his performance on hole No. 14. Congratulating the duo are tournament officials George Blanchard and Brandon Marcel. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Jarod Voisin, center, top photo, and Danny Ordoyne, center, photo above, won the Closest to the Pin award during the Swinging For a Cause golf tournament Sept. 15 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Voisin was awarded for his performance on hole No. 11, while Ordoyne was awarded for his performance on hole No. 7. Congratulating the duo are tournament officials George Blanchard and Brandon Marcel. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Swinging For a Cause Golf Tournament held
