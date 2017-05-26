The Louisiana State Mixed Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships were held April 29 at Chenault Park in Monroe. Class A winners were, from left, Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and Pat Pertuit of Marrero, first place and tournament champions; Burnie Williams of Morgan City and Elisha Atkinson of Monroe, second place; and Edie Corso of Destrehan and Larry Pertuit of Marrero, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)