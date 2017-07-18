The St. Mary Golf & Country Club holds a three-man scramble tournament each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Each week there is a different format. July 5 was the club's Red, White and Blue Scramble. The team with the lowest net was the trio of Oren Dupre, Kirk Eues and Jim Williams. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The St. Mary Golf & Country Club)

The low gross winners at the St. Mary Golf & Country Club's Wednesday night scramble July 5 were, from left, Dale Robicheaux, CJ Ackman and Cliff Couture. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The St. Mary Golf & Country Club)

St. Mary Golf and Country Club Wednesday night scramble winners

Tue, 07/18/2017 - 1:40pm Geoffrey Stoute

