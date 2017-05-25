The Society for Protective Coatings held its second annual golf tournament April 28 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. First-place winners were Mineral Tech, which shot a 57. The team won a scorecard playoff with APE. Mineral Tech Team members include Edmund Caswell, BJ Benoit, Danielle Morvant and Cory Thiac. With them are tournament officials Lloyd Callais and Richard Broussard. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
APE, represented by Oren Dupre, won second place in the Society for Protective Coatings second annual golf tournament April 28 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. APE shot a 57 and fell in a scorecard playoff with Mineral Tech. Congratulating Dupuy are tournament officials Glenn Bass, Lloyd Callais and Richard Broussard. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The MARCO Team of Gregg Taney, Jamie Rodriguez and Todd McClanahan was awarded third place at the Society for Protective Coatings second annual golf tournament April 28 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The team shot a 60. Not pictured is team member Derek Fontenot. Congratulating the team members are tournament officials Lloyd Callais, Glenn Bass and Richard Broussard. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya of Idlewild)
Benji Sons won the Longest Drive Award during the Society for Protective Coatings second annual golf tournament April 28 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Congratulating him are tournament officials Glenn Bass, Lloyd Callais and Richard Broussard. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Danielle Morvant won the Closest-tothe-Pin award during the Society for Protective Coatings second annual golf tournament April 28 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Congratulating her are tournament officials Glenn Bass, Richard Broussard and Lloyd Callais. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Society for Protective Coatings golf tourney
