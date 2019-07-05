Singles for Dollars tournament held locally

Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament

Kemper Williams Park, Patterson

June 29

Blind Draw, Mixed, Handicap, Count All, Alternate Pitch

Class Red

First place, Ron Smith, Lake Charles, 4 wins, 1 loss, 36.5 ringer percentage; second place, Linda Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 35.7; third place, Glenn Miller, Belle River, 3-2, 24.4.

Class White

First, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 4-1, 56.5; second, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 3-2, 52.0; third, Dudley Michel, Bayou Vista, 3-2, 46.0.

Class Blue

First, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 5-0, 62.5; second, Mike Fonseca, River Ridge, 4-1, 17.5; third, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 34.0.

Tournament Champions

First, Lantz, 2-0, 52.5; second, Gilmore, 1-1, 60.4; and third, Smith, 0-2, 26.3.

First-place winners met in a round robin to determine tournament champion.