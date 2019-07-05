The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted its annual Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson June 29. The tournament's champion was Wanda Lantz of Marrero, left, while Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, center, was second and Ron Smith of Lake Charles placed third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Singles for Dollars tournament held locally
Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament
Kemper Williams Park, Patterson
June 29
Blind Draw, Mixed, Handicap, Count All, Alternate Pitch
Class Red
First place, Ron Smith, Lake Charles, 4 wins, 1 loss, 36.5 ringer percentage; second place, Linda Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 35.7; third place, Glenn Miller, Belle River, 3-2, 24.4.
Class White
First, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 4-1, 56.5; second, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 3-2, 52.0; third, Dudley Michel, Bayou Vista, 3-2, 46.0.
Class Blue
First, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 5-0, 62.5; second, Mike Fonseca, River Ridge, 4-1, 17.5; third, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 34.0.
Tournament Champions
First, Lantz, 2-0, 52.5; second, Gilmore, 1-1, 60.4; and third, Smith, 0-2, 26.3.
First-place winners met in a round robin to determine tournament champion.