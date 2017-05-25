Sheriff's Office presents baseball proceeds to junior high programs

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert presented proceed checks to junior high and middle school baseball coaches and representatives last month from funds raised at the gates of baseball parks across the parish where St. Mary P a r i s h S h e r i f f ’s League games were played this season.

The money is to be used by junior high and middle schools for baseball equipment for those age groups.

“The funds aren’t a lot, but we see the need and will do what we can for the parish,” Hebert said in a news release.

Hebert also thanked league director Paul Frost for his dedication to running the Sheriff’s League program.

The league opened its first season in 2014, reintroducing recreational youth baseball to 13-15-year-old boys in Franklin before expanding the program throughout the parish.

“The Sheriff’s League gives the junior high age group the opportunity to advance and hone their skills before reaching the high school level,” Hebert said.