(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Grey White)

Screaming Eagles Taekwondo attends championship

Thu, 05/30/2019 - 4:43pm

Screaming Eagles Taekwondo competed in the Pama Spring Taekwondo Championship April 13. Participants were, on the front row from left, Cayleb Henderson (third in forms and sparring) and Emmanuel Ramirez (third in forms and second in sparring), On the second row are Nakita Breaux Jr. (first in forms and third in sparring), Peyton Henderson (first in forms and sparring) and Orlando Navarro (second in forms and third in sparring). On the back row are Instructor Grey White, Landen Gahn (second in forms and sparring), Aidan Teague (third in forms and sparring), Kelly Aguilar (second in forms and first in sparring) and Miguel Deliva (third in forms and first in sparring).

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019