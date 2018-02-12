Scholarship signees

At top, Israel Washington III, a senior at Franklin Senior High, signed a scholarship Wednesday to attend and play football for the University of North Alabama. In attendance, and pictured with Washington are from left: Aunt Dawanna Monroe, Mom—Roshonda Baytop, Israel Washington III, Uncle Clarence Jones and Father—Israel Washington. Washington III said he has been working toward this his whole life, and thanked God for the opportunity. Below, Treviyon Biggles, a senior at West St. Mary High School, signed a letter of intent Thursday, to attend and play football for Pima Community College. Pictured here, from left: Armani Biggles—sister, Athletic Director Ashley Clark, Mom—Tillary Biggles, Defensive Coordinator Harry Coleman, Treviyon Biggles, Defensive Line Coach Kendall Mouton, Kyjuan Biggles—brother and Head Football Coach Cliff Armelin. Biggles said that he has been dreaming of this since childhood, and he dedicates the opportunity to his mother, his family and his team.