John Schaff made a rare albatross on Hole 13 May 26 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild. He hit a drive more than 300 yards and used his pitching wedge to hole out the second shot from 130 yards. This was only the Atchafalaya's third double eagle on record. Doug Streety made one on Hole 16 and Benny Splane on Hole 17. "I was playing to the left side of the green, and the ball kicked to the right and rolled into the hole,"Schaff said, who has been playing golf just eight months. "I'm excited." (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Schaff converts double eagle

Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:55pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017