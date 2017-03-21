Run for Miles Event set April 29 at Berwick High

The Miles Liner Foundation will present its fifth annual Run For Miles Event featuring and a mile fun run and a 5K run/walk on April 29 at Berwick High School.

This year’s event is also in memory of Tommy Bourgeois who was a St. Mary Parish educator and coach.

The foundation’s main purpose is to keep the name of Miles Liner alive in the local community where he was a Berwick High School graduate, as well as, and the LSU community.

“By sharing the type of life that Miles lived, we hope to inspire the upcoming youth to grow into a young adult with similar values,” says the Foundation’s online site at www.mileslinerfoundation.com.

Registration for the 5K is $20 (an additional $5 for a 2X-3X T-shirt), and $15 for the fun run until the April 15 early registration deadline. After that date, all fees increase by $5 and no T-shirt/bag is guaranteed.

Because funds raised are for charity, there will be no refunds or make-up dates due to inclement weather.

Trophies will be awarded to the first through third place overall male and female. Medals will be presented to first through third place in each age group. All fun run entries receive a medal.

Those who register early may pick up their bag and T-shirt on April 28 between 5 and 6 p.m. at Berwick High School.

The one mile fun run will begin at 8 a.m. April 29 followed by the 5K at 8:30 p.m.