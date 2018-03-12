Robinson wins state free-throw championship

Berwick Junior High School student Hayden Robinson won the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship in the 12-year-old boy's division Saturday at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette. Last year, he was the state runner up in the 11-year-old division. Also competing on the state level was Darla Mabile, a Berwick Junior High student, in the 11 year old girls' division. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Kenny Alfred)