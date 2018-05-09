Red Sox record pair of runner-up finishes

The Red Sox 11U Travel baseball team recently participated in two tournaments, finishing as runner-up in both last month. At the Crawfish Classic XVI in Youngsville in April, the squad won their game the first day before playing four games, including three straight, the second day. The squad fell by one run in the championship game to the Thibodaux Thunder. At the NOLA Turf Warz Tournament at the Carrollton- Audubon Batture Fields, the Red Sox fell by three runs in the title game. Above is the team with their plaque. Kneeling, from left, are Gregory Hamer, Drake Rock, Bodie Hoffpauir, Benjamin Case and Brandon Cordero. On the second row are Carter Whipple, RJ Bennett, Kyle Stansbury, Thomas Nini and Austin Cornes. On the back row are coaches Greg Hamer, Health Hoffpauir, Mark Morell and Nick Rock. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Lori Jo Case)