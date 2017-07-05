Rain washes out more all-star tourney action

The nightmare knows as rain eliminated any chance of youth baseball teams finishing the District 3-AA Dixie Youth baseball Tournament Thursday and washed out the first day of action at the district tournaments for 9-year-olds, 10-year-olds, 11-year-olds and 12-year-olds.

The District 3-AA tournament has been affected by rain from the very start as inclement weather washed out the first two days of play before action began Friday and continued Saturday and Sunday. However, a matchup between Thibodaux and Franklin was halted in the first inning due to inclement weather Sunday, and play has not resumed since.

The teams are set to pick up action Friday at 5:30 p.m. when they meet at Complex Park in Morgan City. Morgan City and Thibodaux will follow at 6:45 p.m.

St. Mary Central and Franklin will play Saturday if the game is necessary to determine a tournament champion and runner-up.

Meanwhile, at the 9-year-old tournament at Peltier Park in Thibodaux, Morgan City will compete with Thibodaux and Franklin to advance to the state tournament in Vidalia. Morgan City won’t play until Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when it faces Franklin, while the squad will return to action Sunday against Thibodaux at 5:30 p.m.

In 10-year-old action in Bayou Vista, Morgan City, St. Mary Central, Patterson, Franklin and Thibodaux will battle to determine the top two seeds that will advance to regional action either at the South Regional in Ruston or the North Regional in West Monroe.

Local action begins Friday when Morgan City and St. Mary Central meet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s local slate includes Morgan City facing Patterson at 3 p.m. and St. Mary Central meeting Thibodaux at 5 p.m., while Sunday, Thibodaux will play Patterson at 3 p.m. and St. Mary Central will meet Franklin at 5 p.m. Monday, Franklin and Patterson will meet at 5:30 p.m., and Morgan City and Thibodaux will follow at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Morgan City and Franklin play at 5:30 p.m., and St. Mary Central and Patterson at 7 p.m.

In 11-year-old action at Peltier Park in Thibodaux, Morgan City will compete against Thibodaux and Franklin for a spot in the state tournament in Vidalia.

Franklin and Morgan City will meet Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Morgan City and Thibodaux will play Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

In 12-year-old action, Morgan City, St. Mary Central, Thibodaux and Franklin will compete in Bayou Vista.

Local action Friday includes Morgan City meeting St. Mary Central at 5:30 p.m., while Saturday, Morgan City and Franklin will play at 3 p.m. and St. Mary Central and Thibodaux at 5 p.m. Sunday, Franklin and St. Mary Central will meet at 3 p.m., and Morgan City and Thibodaux at 5 p.m. The top two teams from the tournament either go to the North Regional in West Monroe or the South Regional in Ruston.