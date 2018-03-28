KQKI won the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department's golf tournament, which was held Feb. 17 at The Atachafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Tournament official Ryan Aucoin, left, congratulates the winners, continuing from left, Cliff Couture, C.J. Ackman and Barry Bolner, who combined to shoot a 63. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Brian Louviere, left, was the long drive winner, while Cliff Couture, was closest to the pin winner at the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department's golf tournament Feb. 17 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. With them is tournament official Ryan Aucoin, center. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Patterson Volunteer Fire Department Golf Tournament
(Photos below)