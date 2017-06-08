Patterson State Bank is a sponsor for the Kenny Roy 15th Annual Baseball Tournament, which will be held June 16-18 at the Bayou Vista Civic Center. Tournament proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s hospital in Kenny Roy's memory. Accepting the sponsorship donation are family members, from left, Rebecca Richard, Dawson Richard, Donna Thibodaux and Hannah Roy. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Patterson State Bank)

Patterson State Bank sponsoring Kenny Roy Tournament

Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:50pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

