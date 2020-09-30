Patterson gets volleyball win; Central Catholic rebounds

Staff Report

The Patterson Lumberjills defeated Centerville 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-6) in volleyball action at Patterson Tuesday.

As a team, Patterson had 21 aces.

Alyssa Perkins and Brianna Simon led the squad. Perkins had eight aces and seven kills, while Simon recorded five aces and 14 assists. Kailani Harris added six kills, three digs and two blocks.

Patterson (2-2) will return to action Thursday when it begins District 2-IV play at home against Catholic High-New Iberia.

CCHS defeats

Ascension Catholic

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Ascension Catholic in five sets at home Tuesday.

After dropping the first two games by scores of 26-24 and 25-22, Central Catholic reeled off three straight victories with a 25-14 win, a 25-22 victory and a 15-12 win.

Central Catholic had 44 kills, 42 assists, 17 aces and 66 digs.

Katie Luc, Haley Fontenot and Charlotte Callais led Central Catholic. Luc had one kill, 26 assists, two aces and six digs, while Fontenot recorded 10 kills, 15 digs and one block assist. Callais recorded three assists, three aces and 24 digs.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Kennedy Grizzaffi, 10 kills, one solo block and two block assists; Lucy Hamer, 13 assists and four digs; Emily Lipari, two aces and 11 digs; Bri’yannah Johnson, eight kills and two block assists; Madison Landry, six kills and six digs; and Kamille Lightfoot, five kills, two assists, two solo blocks and one block assist.

Monday, Central Catholic fell to Catholic High-Pointe Coupee in five sets on the road.

After dropping the first set 25-22, Central Catholic won the next set 28-26 before dropping the third set 25-22. The Lady Eagles forced a fifth set after winning the fourth set 25-17. In the final set, Catholic High edged Central Catholic 18-16.

Central Catholic had 46 kills, 40 assists, 12 aces, 81 digs and eight solo blocks.

Fontenot, Hamer and Callais led Central Catholic. Fontenot had 15 kills, two aces and 22 digs, while Hamer recorded two kills, 38 assists, four aces and nine digs. Callais finished the match with one assist and 27 digs.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Grizzaffi, 14 kills, six solo blocks and one block assist; Landry, six kills, one assist, three aces and 16 digs; Johnson, five kills, two solo blocks and two block assists; and Jolie Boudreaux, one kill, one ace and five digs.

Central Catholic (3-7) will return to action Thursday when it hosts Brusly.

Morgan City

falls to CHNI

The Morgan City Lady Tigers fell to Catholic High of New Iberia 3-0 (25-19, 25-4 and 25-22) on the road Tuesday.

Mary Vincent, Haylie Crappell and Faith Bailey led Morgan City. Vincent had one ace, one kill, 15 assists and four digs, while Crappell recorded one ace, five kills and 13 digs. Bailey had eight kills, two block assists and six digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were Brynn Stephens, one ace and five digs, and Arion Calloway, one ace and one kill.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-14 and 25-15), while in freshman action, the Lady Tigers won 2-0 (27-25 and 25-20).

Morgan City (6-5) will return to action Thursday when it hosts Ascension Catholic.