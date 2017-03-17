Patterson 9- and 10-year-old Biddy Basketball All-Stars finish 2nd in AA bracket

The Patterson Biddy Basketball 9- and 10-year old All-Stars placed second in the AA bracket at the national tournament, which was held this weekend through Wednesday. The squad fell in the finals to Walker. In pool play, Patterson defeated Lockport, 55-15, but fell to JPRD, 50-39. In the AA bracket, Paterson defeated Raceland, 47-25; fell to St. John, 39-23; defeated Madisonville, 44-41; defeated Raceland, 39-27; and defeated St. John, 42-33. Because Walker was undefeated, Patterson would have had to defeat them twice for the title. Patterson fell to Walker in the first game, 43-22. Patterson team members include, kneeling from left, Bryson Davis, Reginald Rideau, Kobe Marcel, Nylon Williams and Carlos Brooks Jr. Standing, are head coach Carlos Brooks Sr., assistant coach Courtney Williams Sr., Drew Dinger, Courtney Williams Jr., Dylan Richard, Austin Perkins, Brayden Clarkston, Kameron Richard, Jayce Leonard, assistant coach Adam Richard and assistant coach Marquis Clark. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ashley Dinger)