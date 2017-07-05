Patterson 8s advance to state; district play continues in other age groups

The Patterson 8-year-old All-Stars advanced to the state tournament at the conclusion of District 3 AA action at Complex Park Saturday.

While Patterson defeated Morgan City Friday evening in its final contest, because Franklin defeated St. Mary Central Saturday, Patterson held a tiebreaker with St. Mary Central by virtue of an earlier victory against St. Mary Central in the tournament, allowing it to advance as the second-place team from the district. Franklin finished undefeated in the tournament and was crowned district champs. The state tournament will be held in Rayville beginning Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

MC 9s finish 2-0

The Morgan City 9-year-old All-Stars finished the weekend 2-0 with a 19-7 victory against Franklin Saturday and a 14-6 win against Thibodaux Sunday at Peltier Park.

Morgan City can win the district title with a victory against Franklin at 4 p.m. Monday at Peltier Park. If Morgan City loses that contest, a winner-take-all game will be played at 8 p.m. Monday. The district champion will advance to the state tournament, which will be held in Vidalia beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.

MC 11s finish 1-1

Morgan City finished 1-1 this weekend in 11-year-old District Tournament action at Peltier Park in Thibodaux, defeating Thibodaux Friday but falling to Franklin Sunday.

Morgan City defeated Thibodaux, 18-3, Friday, and fell to Franklin, 11-1, Sunday.

Morgan City and Franklin will play again Monday at 6 p.m. in Thibodaux. If Franklin wins, it will advance to the state tournament in Concordia Friday-Sunday, and Morgan City’s season will be complete. If Morgan City wins, the teams will play again at 8 p.m. in a winner-take-all contest.

MC 10s are 1-1 this weekend

Morgan City finished 1-1 this past weekend at the District 3 AAA Tournament in Bayou Vista, defeating St. Mary Central but falling to Patterson.

Saturday, Morgan City won 5-3 against St. Mary Central, while Sunday, Morgan City fell to Patterson, 4-2.

Morgan City will return to action Tuesday when it faces Thibodaux in a 5:30 p.m. contest, while Wednesday, the squad will conclude district play with a 5:30 p.m. game against Franklin Wednesday.

MC 12s split games

The Morgan City 12-year-old All-Stars split its games this weekend as the squad fell to St. Mary Central Saturday but bounced back with a win against Franklin Sunday.

Against St. Mary Central, Morgan City fell 17-0, while Morgan City defeated Franklin, 7-5.

Morgan City will conclude district play Monday when it meets Thibodaux in a 7 p.m. contest.

SMC 10s finish 1-1

St. Mary Central’s 10-year-old All-Stars finished the weekend 1-1 at the District 3 AAA Tournament in Bayou Vista as the squad fell to Morgan City but defeated Thibodaux.

Saturday, St. Mary Central fell to Morgan City, 5-3, while Sunday, the squad defeated Thibodaux, 4-2.

St. Mary Central will return to action Monday when it meets St. Mary Central in a 7 p.m. contest, while the group will conclude district play Wednesday with a 7 p.m. contest against Patterson.

Patterson 10s finish 1-0

The Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars finished the weekend 1-0 with a 4-2 victory against Morgan City at the District 3 AAA Tournament in Bayou Vista.

Patterson will return to action Monday with a 5:30 p.m. contest against Thibodaux. The team will play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Franklin and conclude the tournament Wednesday with a 7 p.m. contest against St. Mary Central.

SMC 12s finish 2-0

The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars finished the weekend 2-0 with wins against Morgan City and Thibodaux at the District 3 Majors Tournament in Bayou Vista.

St. Mary Central defeated Morgan City, 17-0, Saturday and Thibodaux, 10-0, Sunday.

St. Mary Central will conclude district play Monday with a 5:30 p.m. contest against Franklin.