Patterson 6U baseball All-Stars win Cal Ripken State Tournament

The Patterson 6U Cal Ripken All-Stars won the state championship in Luling this weekend with a 3-0 mark.

Patterson defeated Iberville 13-2 for the title.

“In the championship game, I think they came out and played their best game,” Patterson Coach Barry Walker Jr. said of his squad.

Patterson started the tournament with an 11-6 victory against Amite before knocking off Iberville 11-3.

No individual stats were available.

“They came out and they played the game that they knew how to play,” Walker said of his team’s performance as a whole. “They had a lot of fun doing it, and that was the main thing. I just told them to go out there and have fun.”

Beau Trevino was named the 6U State Tournament Most Valuable Player. Earlier this postseason, he earned district MVP honors.

Walker is unsure if the team will participate in regionals, which will be held next month in Alabama.

Patterson 8U All-Stars conclude season

The Patterson 8U baseball All-Stars concluded their Cal Ripken postseason with a 2-2 record at the state tournament in Luling this weekend.

After falling to St. Charles 5-0 Thursday, Patterson responded with a 22-13 win against Iberville Friday and a 12-2 victory against Kentwood Saturday morning.

However, the squad was eliminated from the tournament Saturday afternoon after falling to Terrebonne 19-2.

In Thursday’s loss to eventual state champion St. Charles, Rodriguez said all of the balls the team hit were right to St. Charles players.

St. Charles scored all of its runs in the bottom of the third inning, and for the day, outhit Patterson 13-5.

Maden Rodriguez led Patterson with a 2-for-2 performance, while Hayden Walker, Ethan Matte and Aaron Cage each finished 1-for-2.

In its second loss, Rodriguez said, “We had the worst game all weekend against Terrebonne. Nothing went our way. Nothing at all.”

No individual stats were available from the team’s games against Iberville, Kentwood and Terrebonne.

Patterson 10U Softball All-Stars finish third

The Patterson 10U softball All-Stars finished third at the Babe Ruth state tournament at Kemper Williams Park Saturday.

After defeating St. Charles 16-9 in its tournament opener, Patterson fell to the elimination bracket after falling to Jefferson Parish Recreation District West 4-1.

Patterson responded with back-to-back victories, a 20-9 win against Terrebonne and a forfeit victory against East Feliciana, before the squad was eliminated by Jefferson Parish Recreation District West 25-10.

Patterson head coach Jeremy Whipple said his team showed “heart” in their play at the state tournament.

Patterson 12U softball

All-Stars finish 1-2

The Patterson 12U Softball All-Stars finished 1-2 at the Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson this weekend.

Patterson fell in its tournament opener to the Terrebonne Nationals Friday 12-2, defeated the Terrebonne Americans Saturday 20-5 and were eliminated from the tournament later in the day by Jefferson Parish Recreation District East, falling 15-0.

No individual stats were available.

Patterson 8U softball

All-Stars finish 1-2

The Patterson 8U softball All-Stars finished 1-2 at the Babe Ruth State Tournament at Kemper Williams Park this weekend.

Patterson fell to eventual state champion Pierre Part in its tournament opener before defeating Terrebonne in an elimination contest. Patterson’s play in the tournament ended one game later with a loss to Harahan.

No scores or individual stats were available.