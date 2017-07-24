The Patterson 14U All-Stars were two and out in the Babe Ruth 14U Southwest Regional Tournament in Plainview, Texas. The team lost 13-1 to Bryant, Arkansas, on Friday and dropped a close one (3-1) to South Brazoria County, Texas, on Saturday. Patterson won both the district and state championships to advance to regional play. Team members are, kneeling from left, bat boy Beau Trevino, Eston Rogers, Brennan Lightfoot, Dylan Fabre, Haydn Bailey, Kaden Samuels and Blaz Mayon. Standing, are Lucas Brinlee, Joseph Larson, assistant coach Joe Larson, Jonathan Cheely, Don Diaz, assistant coach Nathan Samuels, Robbie Connor, head coach Brett Dore, Grant Hebert and Reid Perkins. Not pictured is assistant coach Tristan Perkins.
—Submitted Photo/Amy Perkins
Patterson 14U team ends season at regionals
The Patterson 14U Baseball All-Stars team ended its postseason play after losing Friday 13-1 to Bryant, Arkansas and Saturday 3-1 to South Brazoria County, Texas during play in the Babe Ruth Baseball 14U Southwest Regional in Plainview, Texas.
Patterson was one of nine times in the double-elimination tournament.
The local squad won the Babe Ruth 14U district and Babe Ruth 14U State titles to advance to the Southwest Regional.
On Saturday, Patt-erson watched the game slip away 3-1 against South Brazoria County, Texas.
Brazoria took the lead on a double in the first inning making it 1-0. They scored two more in the third.
Dylan Fabre was the leading hitter at the plate for Patterson with two hits in two at bats.
Grant Hebert scored Patterson’s only run on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth during Reid Perkins’ at bat. Hebert got on with a walk.
Fabre’s single to left field advanced Hebert to second. Hebert got to third when Lucas Brinlee ground into a double play.
Patterson hitters Saturday were Don Diaz 1-for-3 and Brinlee 1-for-2.
Taking the loss on the mound was Robert Conner. He gave up six hits, three runs and two walks while striking out three batters.
The team only had one error in the game.
Friday, the Patterson 14U All-Stars fell to the elimination bracket after falling 13-1 to Bryant, Arkansas.
While Patterson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Bryant scored 13 unanswered runs combined in the third and fourth innings. The Arkansas squad scored three in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Bryant outhit Patterson, 12-2, while Patterson committed five errors to Bryant’s two miscues.
Perkins suffered the loss for Patterson. In three innings, he surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Hayden Bailey led Patterson with a 1-for-2 performance with two stolen bases and a run scored, while Lucas Brinlee was 1-for-1.