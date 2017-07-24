Patterson 14U team ends season at regionals

The Patterson 14U Baseball All-Stars team ended its postseason play after losing Friday 13-1 to Bryant, Arkansas and Saturday 3-1 to South Brazoria County, Texas during play in the Babe Ruth Baseball 14U Southwest Regional in Plainview, Texas.

Patterson was one of nine times in the double-elimination tournament.

The local squad won the Babe Ruth 14U district and Babe Ruth 14U State titles to advance to the Southwest Regional.

On Saturday, Patt-erson watched the game slip away 3-1 against South Brazoria County, Texas.

Brazoria took the lead on a double in the first inning making it 1-0. They scored two more in the third.

Dylan Fabre was the leading hitter at the plate for Patterson with two hits in two at bats.

Grant Hebert scored Patterson’s only run on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth during Reid Perkins’ at bat. Hebert got on with a walk.

Fabre’s single to left field advanced Hebert to second. Hebert got to third when Lucas Brinlee ground into a double play.

Patterson hitters Saturday were Don Diaz 1-for-3 and Brinlee 1-for-2.

Taking the loss on the mound was Robert Conner. He gave up six hits, three runs and two walks while striking out three batters.

The team only had one error in the game.

Friday, the Patterson 14U All-Stars fell to the elimination bracket after falling 13-1 to Bryant, Arkansas.

While Patterson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Bryant scored 13 unanswered runs combined in the third and fourth innings. The Arkansas squad scored three in the third and 10 in the fourth.

Bryant outhit Patterson, 12-2, while Patterson committed five errors to Bryant’s two miscues.

Perkins suffered the loss for Patterson. In three innings, he surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Hayden Bailey led Patterson with a 1-for-2 performance with two stolen bases and a run scored, while Lucas Brinlee was 1-for-1.