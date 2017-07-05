NWA Wrestling returns to the area with Cajun Heat 2

NWA Gulf Coast Wrestling, a regional pro wrestling company, comes to Morgan City July 15 for a wrestling event at the Morgan C i t y M u n i c i p a l Auditorium at 728 Myrtle St.

The matches will start at 7:30 PM. The event will feature a main event of Morgan City native Mustang Mike defending the NWA North American Title against “Samoan Storm” Afa Jr. Afa is part of the Samoan family that includes Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos and others.

“The support on Cajun Heat 1 last year was overwhelming,” Mustang Mike said in a recent interview. “To come back this year defending an NWA championship will be an honor.”

Also at the July 15 event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will team with “LVR Boy” Matt Riviera and be managed by Pretty Tony. They will take on manager Big Ramp’s surprise team. Lawler will be signing autographs and taking pictures, too.

N W A W o r l d Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm will defend his championship a g a i n s t A n d r e w Anderson.

Also, another Morgan City native, “Killer” Shane, will take on NWA Gulf Coast C h a m p i o n S t a n Sweetan in a non-title, anything-goes street fight.

There will be several other matches, including the debut of Japanese star Hasegawa, an over-the-top rope battle royal and more.

Tickets may be purchased at the municipal auditorium or by calling 985-518-0433. Rows 1-2 are $25, ringside seats are $20 and general admission seats are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event. VIP ringside tables are available for $300.

Event sponsors are Hampton Inn & Suites, Pizza Hut, International Alignment Specialists, Louisiana Black Belt Academy, The Gallery, TNT Rentals and Advanced Physical Therapy. Concessions will be available.

For more information fans can visit www.cajunheattickets.com or email nwamidsouth@ gmail.com