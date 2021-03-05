Next up for Central Catholic in playoffs: Calvary Baptist

No. 6 Central Catholic will hit the road for the Division IV quarterfinals when it travels to face No. 3 Calvary Baptist Friday at 6 p.m. in Shreveport.

The Eagles (19-4) advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 11 Sacred Heart at home Wednesday 61-49.

Meanwhile, Calvary Baptist defeated No. 14 St. Frederick 72-33 at home on Feb. 27.

The winner will meet the victor of the quarterfinal contest between No. 2 Riverside Academy and No. 7 Opelousas Catholic next week in the semifinals at the state tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Calvary (24-5), last season’s Division IV state runner-up, has won 11 straight entering Friday’s contest. The squad’s last loss was to Bossier, 62-55, on Jan. 7. The Cavaliers also finished 7-0 in District 1-1A.

Calvary Baptist’s wins this season have come against the following: Pleasant Hill, Evangel Christian, Dunham, Loyola Prep (twice), Booker T. Washington-Shreveport, Minden, Mansfield, North Webster, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans, Red River, Bonnabel, Lakeside, Wossman, Haynesville, Magnolia School of Excellence, Homer, Ringgold, Parkway, Lincoln Preparatory School, Ringgold, Plain Dealing and Walker.

Central Catholic has won four straight entering Friday’s contest.