Morgan City Red Sox 14U is runner-up at Mid May Classic

The Morgan City Red Sox 14U team was the runner-up at the USSSA Lafayette Mid May Classic May 20–21. On May 20, the squad tied the Sluggin’ Cajuns, 2-2, but the Red Sox defeated the Delcambre Panthers, 7-1. The Red Sox defeated the Patterson Jaxx, 5-4 and the Cajun Rage, 7-2, to advance to the championship game. However, the team fell to the Prodigy 14U White in the championship game. Team members include, kneeling, Ross Thomas, Brett Morell, Jackson Butler, Hugh Hamer and Matthew Mire. Standing, are Head Coach David Nolting, Reid Perkins, Dayshon Pete, Dylan Cornes, Trent Hillen, Assistant Coach Mark Morell, Caleb Menina, Zachary Bennett, Assistant Coach Steven Cornes and Ethan Majewski. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Tiffany Cornes)