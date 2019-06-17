Paco's Sandwich Shop recently made a donation to Morgan City High School boys basketball coach Herman Hartman Jr. for the school's Summer Skills & Drills Camp, which is being held this week. From left are Francisco Sterling of Paco's, Hartman and Christina Bourg and Jean Paul Bourg, both of Paco's. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Herman Hartman Jr.)
The Medicine Clinic of Morgan City recently made a donation to Morgan City High School
boys basketball coach Herman Hartman Jr. for the school's Summer Skills & Drills Camp,
which is being held this week. From left are Cherrelle Vice of The Medicine Clinic, Hartman
and McCauley Migues and Paula Harrington, both of The Medicine Clinic. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Herman Hartman Jr.)
Dr. C. Leonard Wise, D.D.S. recently made a donation to Morgan City High School boys basketball coach Herman Hartman Jr. for the school's Summer Skills & Drills Camp, which is being held this week. With Hartman, center, are Miko Katsura, left, and Kim DeHart, both representing the dental practice. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Herman Hartman Jr.)
Prevention Plus Clinic recently made a donation to Morgan City High School boys basketball coach Herman Hartman Jr. for the school's Summer Skills & Drills Camp, which is being held this week. With Hartman is Trisha Chilton of Prevention Plus Clinic. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Herman Hartman Jr.)
First National Bank of Jeanerette recently made a donation to Morgan City High School boys basketball coach Herman Hartman Jr. for the school's Summer Skills & Drills Camp, which is being held this week. With Hartman is Jacquelyn Keton of First National Bank of Jeanerette. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Herman Hartman Jr.)
Morgan City High School Summer Skills & Drills Camp sponsors
Several busineses have made donations to Morgan City High School's Summer Skills & Drills Camp, which is being held this week. Below are some of the sponsors.