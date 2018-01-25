Morgan City High School soccer team falls to Lutcher in district play

The Morgan City High School soccer teams fell at home to Lutcher in district play Thursday. The Lady Tigers fell 2-1, while the Tigers fell 4-0. In the girls' game, Morgan City, the teams played a scoreless first-half. Morgan City had one of two second-half goals called off for being offsides, while the Lady Tigers also missed a penalty kick. It was a game that Morgan City Coach Trevor Patterson said his team could have, at the very least, tied. Brysa Zamudio scored the Lady Tigers' goal. Despite the loss, Morgan City has qualified for the postseason and will find out its seeding Monday. In the boys' game, Morgan City fell 4-2. Omar Espinoza and Tristen McCullough scored the Tigers' goals. Morgan City will conclude its regular season Friday with a district game against St. Charles at 7 p.m. in Morgan City. In the top photo, Morgan City's Allie Vincent attempts a corner kick, while above, is Morgan City's McCullough in action while teammate Jaed Gore looks on. (The Daily Review/Photos by Geoff Stoute)

