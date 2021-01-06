Morgan City High is represented on All-District First Team

Morgan City had one first-team selection to lead the area’s All-District 7-III Volleyball Team picks.

Morgan City senior outside hitter Haylie Crappell was a first-team selection.

The Lady Tigers had two second-team selections, while Berwick had one second-team pick. Morgan City’s second-team selections were seniors, libero Brynn Stephens and setter Mary Vincent, while Berwick’s second-team pick was senior middle hitter Bronwyn Colbert.

Morgan City had three honorable mention picks, and Berwick had two. Morgan City’s selections were senior outside hitter Faith Bailey, junior middle hitter Mariah Pleasant and freshman middle hitter Sarah Daniels. Berwick’s honorable mention picks were senior middle hitter Katie Conrad and senior setter Giuliana Spitale.

E.D. White and Lutcher earned the individual honors as Lutcher senior middle hitter Madison Beier was named Offensive Most Valuable Player, while E.D. White senior libero Kadie Becnel is the district’s Defensive Most Valuable Player. E.D. White’s Sarah Johnson is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Below is the all-district team:

Offensive MVP: Madison Beier, Lutcher, middle hitter, Sr.

Defensive MVP: Kadie Becnel, E.D. White, libero, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Sarah Johnson, E.D. White.

First Team

Joci Gravois, E.D. White, middle hitter, Sr.; Maria Detillier, Lutcher, libero, Jr.; Anna Claire Jones, E.D. White, setter, So.; Haylie Crappell, Morgan City, outside hitter, Sr.; Allie Bland, Lutcher, setter, Jr.; and Julie Robichaux, E.D. White, outside hitter, Jr.

Second Team

Emma Gros, E.D. White, outside hitter, Jr.; Brynn Stephens, Morgan City, libero, Sr.; Kelsi Lambert, Lutcher, defensive specialist/right side hitter, Sr.; Gracie Constant, E.D. White, right side hitter, So.; Mary Vincent, Morgan City, setter, Sr.; Kynlee Madere, Lutcher, outside hitter, So.; and Bronwyn Colbert, Berwick, middle hitter, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Berwick: Katie Conrad, middle hitter, Sr.; and Giuliana Spitale, setter, Sr.

E.D. White: Jadacia Shanklin, middle hitter, Sr.; and Katie Sue Sternfels, defensive specialist, Jr.

Morgan City: Faith Bailey, outside hitter, Sr.; Sarah Daniels, middle hitter, Fr.; and Mariah Pleasant, middle hitter, Jr.