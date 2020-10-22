Morgan City drops district volleyball match

Staff Report

The Morgan City Lady Tigers fell to Lutcher on the road Tuesday in a District 7-III contest that was a battle of Division III top 10 squads.

Morgan City, ranked No. 8 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III power rankings, fell in straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-16 to seventh-ranked Lutcher.

Mary Vincent led Morgan City with two kills, 16 assists and seven digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Haylie Crappell, one ace, five kills, one assist and nine digs; Sarah Daniels, six kills, one block assist and three digs; Brynn Stephens, two aces, one assist and nine digs; Mariah Pleasant, one ace, four kills, two blocks and one block assist; Arion Calloway, three kills, two block assists and one dig; and Kamryn Olivier, five digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-14 and 25-13), while in freshman play, Morgan City defeated Lutcher 2-0 (25-16 and 26-24).

Morgan City (10-8 overall, 1-2 in district) returns to action Thursday when it hosts Berwick in District 7-III play. It also is Morgan City’s annual Pink Game. Freshman action begins at 3:45 p.m., followed by junior varsity action at 4:30 p.m. A survivor ceremony, a check presentation and honorary serve all will be held at approximately 5:20 p.m., while the varsity contest will begin at 6 p.m.

CCHS defeats

Centerville

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated Centerville in straight sets by scores of 25-9, 25-1 and 25-7 on the road Tuesday.

No individual stats were submitted from the nondistrict contest.

Central Catholic (9-8), ranked No. 11 in Division V, will return to action Thursday when it hosts East Ascension in nondistrict action.

Patterson falls

to LCA

The Patterson Lumberjills fell to Lafayette Christian Academy in straight sets at home Tuesday in District 2-IV action.

Patterson, ranked No. 30 in Division IV, fell by scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-12 to Lafayette Christian Academy, ranked No. 10 in Division IV.

No individual stats were submitted.

Patterson (3-7, 0-5) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts West St. Mary in district play.

Berwick falls

to E.D. White

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to E.D. White in three games in District 8-III action in Berwick Tuesday.

Berwick, ranked No. 26 in Division III, fell by scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-14 to top-ranked E.D. White.

No individual stats were submitted.

Berwick (1-9, 0-3) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Morgan City in the Lady Tigers’ Pink Game.